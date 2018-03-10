Brokerages Anticipate World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) will report sales of $189.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.87 million. World Wrestling Entertainment reported sales of $188.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will report full-year sales of $189.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820.02 million to $851.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $887.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $856.60 million to $912.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for World Wrestling Entertainment.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

In related news, CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 3,340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $95,791,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,791,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Kowal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,343,419 shares of company stock worth $95,915,017. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after acquiring an additional 45,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,725,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE WWE) opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2,950.00, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 0.84. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (WWE) is an integrated media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments are Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, WWE Studios, and Corporate and Other. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels, including its WWE Network, television rights agreements, pay-per-view event programming, live events, feature films, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

