Brokerages Anticipate Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.77) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNXP. ValuEngine cut Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tonix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP ) traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 43,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,102. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.87. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

In other Tonix Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ernest Mario sold 10,000 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $172,496. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing pharmaceutical products for central nervous system disorders. The companys lead program focuses on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) that is characterized by chronic disability, inadequate treatment options, high utilization of healthcare services, and economic burden.

