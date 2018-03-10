Brokerages Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) to post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSBD shares. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE GSBD) remained flat at $$19.63 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 113,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,035. The company has a market capitalization of $787.76 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $25.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 140.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/brokerages-anticipate-goldman-sachs-bdc-inc-nysegsbd-to-announce-0-47-earnings-per-share.html.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company, which is focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, including first lien, unitranche, including last out portions of such loans, and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.