BRF (BRFS) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRF from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut BRF from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of BRF (NYSE BRFS) opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BRF has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,270.00, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.62.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). BRF had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. equities research analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,027,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter worth $5,123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BRF in the third quarter worth $3,019,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter worth $6,981,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in BRF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,062,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,138,000 after purchasing an additional 574,437 shares during the period. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA is a multinational Brazilian company that owns a diverse portfolio of products and is a producer of foods. The Company’s segments include Brazil, Latin America (LATAM), Europe, Middle East and North of Africa (MENA), Asia, Africa and Other Segments. These segments include sales of all distribution channels and operations subdivided in to poultry, pork and other, processed, and other sales.

