Bread (BRD) Price Reaches $0.62

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Bread has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00006787 BTC on popular exchanges. Bread has a total market cap of $45.91 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008983 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00979460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003289 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011039 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00040383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00087778 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00179622 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread’s launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,388,400 tokens. The official website for Bread is token.breadapp.com/en . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

