Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,140,603 Shares of Calpine Co. (CPN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Calpine Co. (NYSE:CPN) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,236,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,140,603 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Calpine were worth $33,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Calpine by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 5,524,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047,621 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calpine in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,453,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calpine by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,801,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,403 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Calpine by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 282,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 242,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Calpine in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,226,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thad Hill sold 38,304 shares of Calpine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $577,624.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,433,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP W. Thaddeus Miller sold 177,627 shares of Calpine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $2,685,720.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Calpine Co. ( NYSE CPN ) opened at $15.25 on Friday. Calpine Co. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5,500.00 and a PE ratio of -15.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Calpine in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Calpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Calpine Company Profile

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

