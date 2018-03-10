Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $42.62 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $42,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,782,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,935,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12,127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 219,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,669,000 after buying an additional 218,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 291,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,311,000 after buying an additional 202,466 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,262,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) opened at $161.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.84 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The company has a market cap of $22,887.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($1.90). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

In other news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 4,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $699,251.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,693.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Kent Stewart sold 4,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total transaction of $826,163.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,477.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,077 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,285. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-has-42-62-million-position-in-ameriprise-financial-inc-amp.html.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Company uses Ameriprise Financial as its enterprise brand, as well as the name of its advisor network and certain of its retail products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.