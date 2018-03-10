Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Sunday, April 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Boyd Gaming has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Boyd Gaming (BYD) opened at $35.40 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $4,017.66, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $590.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 7,528 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $265,211.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,844.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $2,511,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,202,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,153,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,605 shares of company stock valued at $6,314,851 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company operated 24 wholly owned gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South.

