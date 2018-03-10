Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Position Lowered by Koch Industries Inc.

Koch Industries Inc. lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) opened at $28.54 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38,291.27, a PE ratio of 407.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.04 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

In related news, SVP David A. Pierce sold 5,152 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $139,104.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,950 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $53,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,276 shares of company stock worth $4,592,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

