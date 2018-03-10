Boeing Co (BA) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,413 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 2.1% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,239,000. Independence Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Trust CO now owns 18,790 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Co (NYSE BA) opened at $354.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205,224.23, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74. Boeing Co has a one year low of $173.75 and a one year high of $371.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Buckingham Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $373.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.47.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

