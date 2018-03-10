Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BWP)

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE:BWP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,627 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,770% compared to the average volume of 87 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWP. Barclays upgraded Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Get Boardwalk Pipeline Partners alerts:

Shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (BWP) opened at $11.27 on Friday. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2,820.00, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Boardwalk Pipeline Partners had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Boardwalk Pipeline Partners will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BWP)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/boardwalk-pipeline-partners-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-bwp.html.

About Boardwalk Pipeline Partners

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP is a limited partnership company. The Company’s business includes integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids, and other hydrocarbons (referred to together as NGLs) pipeline and storage systems. The Company is engaged in the operation of interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, including interstate natural gas pipeline systems located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and its NGLs pipelines and storage facilities in Louisiana and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.