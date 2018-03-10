BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Sells 615,274 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 615,274 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) opened at $15.22 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12,930.00, a PE ratio of -14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 120.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

