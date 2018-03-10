BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 38,197 LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $109,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.24.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 55.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.
