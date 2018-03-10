BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 38,197 LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $109,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.24.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV ( LYB ) opened at $112.28 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $78.01 and a 12-month high of $121.95. The stock has a market cap of $44,290.00, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 55.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/bluecrest-capital-management-ltd-acquires-shares-of-38197-lyondellbasell-industries-nv-lyb.html.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.