bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Stake Lowered by Natixis Asset Management

Natixis Asset Management cut its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the quarter. Natixis Asset Management’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2,110.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 454.2% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Nick Leschly sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $21,629,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,978,146.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total value of $2,143,746.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,370.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,998 shares of company stock worth $37,659,935 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $170.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.60.

bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) opened at $231.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 2.05. bluebird bio Inc has a 12 month low of $74.45 and a 12 month high of $234.25.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 947.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.88) EPS. research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

