Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) CTO Sells $346,665.80 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $346,665.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 140,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) opened at $2.29 on Friday. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 787.55% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Blue Apron by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,222,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 1,183,136 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,892,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Blue Apron by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 576,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 363,044 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on APRN. Northcoast Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.43 to $3.31 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blue Apron from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is focused on providing recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. The Company offers under a novel business model in which it source, process, store and package meal ingredients and ship them directly to consumers. The Company’s core products include Meals and Wine.

