Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 509.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,678 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 25.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 70.8% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) opened at $17.45 on Friday. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in various sectors, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; it services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

