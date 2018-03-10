BlackRock Inc. Purchases 244,819 Shares of Healthequity Inc (HQY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,751,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Healthequity worth $315,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 270,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 77,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,110,000 after buying an additional 71,901 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank Medici sold 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,595,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,875.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $73,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,548,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,137 shares of company stock worth $35,637,141 over the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Healthequity from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Healthequity from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Healthequity from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Healthequity Inc (HQY) opened at $59.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,650.00, a PE ratio of 80.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $59.99.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.27 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Healthequity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

