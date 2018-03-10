BlackRock Inc. Has $309.02 Million Position in CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,116,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,786 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of CVB Financial worth $309,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CVB Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 36.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 387,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CVB Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ CVBF) opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2,680.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. (CVB) is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates through two segments: Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers (Centers), and Other Operations. The Company’s administrative and other smaller operating departments are combined into the Other segment.

