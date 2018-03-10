BlackRock Inc. Has $300.61 Million Position in 58.com Inc (WUBA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,200,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $300,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in 58.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in 58.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 58.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in 58.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 58.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WUBA shares. TheStreet upgraded 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark upgraded 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 58.com to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of 58.com Inc ( NYSE:WUBA ) opened at $82.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,060.00, a PE ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. 58.com Inc has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $87.65.

About 58.com

58.com Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of its online classifieds and listing platforms. Its online classifieds and listings platforms enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information and conduct business in China. These platforms include 58, Ganji and Anjuke.

