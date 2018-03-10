Bitcoin White Trading Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTW)

Bitcoin White (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Bitcoin White has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin White coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTCBOX, Quoine, QuadrigaCX and Negocie Coins. Bitcoin White has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $53,483.00 worth of Bitcoin White was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00066891 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00035653 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000983 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Bitcoin White Profile

Bitcoin White (CURRENCY:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. Bitcoin White’s total supply is 60,082,012 coins and its circulating supply is 35,962,683 coins. Bitcoin White’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) . Bitcoin White’s official website is bitcoin.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin White is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin White is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinWhite is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. “

Bitcoin White Coin Trading

