HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bioline RX (NASDAQ:BLRX) in a research note published on Tuesday. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLRX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioline RX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bioline RX in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Bioline RX and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bioline RX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bioline RX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.85.

Get Bioline RX alerts:

Shares of Bioline RX (NASDAQ BLRX) opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Bioline RX has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bioline RX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bioline RX Ltd (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Bioline RX worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bioline RX (BLRX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/bioline-rx-blrx-receives-buy-rating-from-hc-wainwright.html.

About Bioline RX

BioLine RX Ltd is an Israel-based company engaged in the development of therapeutics, from preclinical-stage development to advanced clinical trials, for a range of medical needs. Its clinical therapeutic candidates under development consist of BL-1020 that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve cognitive function in schizophrenia patients; BL-1040, which is under pivotal CE-Mark registration trial for the prevention of cardiac remodeling following an acute myocardial infarction; BL-5010, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials for non-surgical removal of skin lesions; BL-1021 that has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic pain or pain that results from damage to nerve fibers, and BL-7040, a synthetic oligonucleotide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioline RX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioline RX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.