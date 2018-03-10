BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $549.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.62.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.90% and a negative net margin of 261.18%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,386,000 after buying an additional 993,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,007,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after buying an additional 996,052 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $23,762,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,909,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 1,636,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,372,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 47,969 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company designs, optimizes and develops small molecule drugs that block enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The Company focuses on the treatment of rare diseases. It uses X-ray crystallography, computer modeling of molecular structures and chemistry techniques to focus on the three-dimensional molecular structure and active site characteristics of the enzymes that control cellular biology.

