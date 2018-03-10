Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Big Lots’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Big Lots has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Big Lots has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Big Lots to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Big Lots (NYSE BIG) opened at $48.45 on Friday. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $2,265.15, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.14. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Paul Berger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $69.00 target price on shares of Big Lots and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc is a non-traditional, discount retailer operating in the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated a total of 1,432 stores. The Company operates through the discount retailing segment. As of January 28, 2017, the Company’s stores are located at various states of the United States, such as Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Washington.

