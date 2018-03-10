BidaskClub Upgrades Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.88.
Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.69, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.42. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,374 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 406,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 37,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc, formerly Westfield Financial, Inc, is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company. The Company serves as a holding company for Westfield Bank (the Bank). It is a provider of banking products and services to business organizations and individuals, including products such as residential and commercial loans, consumer loans and a variety of deposit products.
