BidaskClub Upgrades Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLYA. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.89. 221,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,694. The stock has a market cap of $1,220.00 and a PE ratio of -217.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $126.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.85 million. analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hal Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 170.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV is based in the Netherlands and operates hotels and resorts. The Company owns, operates and develops all-inclusive resorts in beachfront locations in vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns a portfolio consisting of more than 10 resorts located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

