BidaskClub Upgrades Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to Sell

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEOS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on shares of Neos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ NEOS) opened at $8.95 on Friday. Neos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $259.52 and a P/E ratio of -2.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 783,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 558,117 shares during the period. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,237,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 90,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,836 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its modified-release drug delivery technology platform. Its segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. It has utilized its platform to develop its product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

