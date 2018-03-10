BidaskClub Upgrades Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) to “Hold”

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ VIVO) opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $626.16, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.03. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 402,430 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 642.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc is a life science company engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and distribution of diagnostic test kits for gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels, and the manufacture and distribution of bulk antigens, antibodies, polymerase chain reaction (PCR)/quantitative PCR (qPCR) reagents, nucleotides, competent cells and bioresearch reagents used by researchers and other diagnostic manufacturers.

