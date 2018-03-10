BidaskClub Upgrades Donegal Group (DGICA) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $19.00 price target on shares of Donegal Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Donegal Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Donegal Group has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $413.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $188.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.40 million. analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. 31.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc (DGI) is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries offer personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance. The Company offered its insurance business to various businesses and individuals in 21 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England and Southern states, as of December 31, 2016.

