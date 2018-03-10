BidaskClub Upgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CNOB. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.83.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.25. 133,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $984.61, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $31.35.
In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, EVP Laura Criscione sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $113,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William S. Burns sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $26,912.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,131 shares of company stock valued at $382,547. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of ConnectOne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-based, full-service New Jersey-chartered commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products. In addition, to attract the business of consumer and business customers, it also provides an array of other banking services.
