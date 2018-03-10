BidaskClub Upgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNOB. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.83.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.25. 133,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $984.61, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $31.35.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.55 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.22%. equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, EVP Laura Criscione sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $113,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William S. Burns sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $26,912.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,131 shares of company stock valued at $382,547. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BidaskClub Upgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) to Buy” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/bidaskclub-upgrades-connectone-bancorp-cnob-to-buy.html.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of ConnectOne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-based, full-service New Jersey-chartered commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products. In addition, to attract the business of consumer and business customers, it also provides an array of other banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.