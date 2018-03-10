BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 96,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,463. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/bidaskclub-upgrades-ac-immune-aciu-to-hold.html.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA is a Switzerland-based company engaged in the medical biotechnology sector. It develops treatments for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases, such as Down syndrome, glaucoma and Parkinson’s, and focuses on producing therapeutic and diagnostic product candidates, using SupraAntigen and Morphomer technology platforms.

