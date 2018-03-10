BidaskClub Lowers Impax Laboratories (IPXL) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IPXL. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Impax Laboratories and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $19.00 price target on shares of Impax Laboratories and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on shares of Impax Laboratories and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen set a $21.00 price target on shares of Impax Laboratories and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impax Laboratories from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Shares of Impax Laboratories (IPXL) opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,470.00, a PE ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96. Impax Laboratories has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.13 million. Impax Laboratories had a negative net margin of 60.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Impax Laboratories will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPXL. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Impax Laboratories by 1,185.0% in the third quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 3,854,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after buying an additional 3,554,995 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impax Laboratories by 3,904.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,987,950 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after buying an additional 1,938,307 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Impax Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $28,573,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impax Laboratories by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,924 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,968,000 after buying an additional 1,108,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Impax Laboratories by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,327,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,008,000 after buying an additional 833,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impax Laboratories Company Profile

Impax Laboratories, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of bioequivalent pharmaceutical products (generics), in addition to the development and marketing of branded products. Its segments include Impax Generics and Impax Specialty Pharma.

