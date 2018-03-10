BidaskClub Downgrades Qiagen (QGEN) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QGEN. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiagen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Commerzbank restated a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $7,980.00, a PE ratio of -345.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $36.34.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.48 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.74%. analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiagen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 594,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 81,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

