BGC Partners (BGCP) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BGCP. ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BGC Financial upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BGC Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ BGCP) opened at $14.33 on Friday. BGC Partners has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4,140.00, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.10.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $894.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in BGC Partners by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 644.1% in the 4th quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc (BGC) is a global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It provides a range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions.

