bet-at-home.com (ACX) PT Set at €110.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($135.80) price target on bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACX. Oddo Bhf set a €108.00 ($133.33) target price on shares of bet-at-home.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($137.04) target price on shares of bet-at-home.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) opened at €94.25 ($116.36) on Wednesday. bet-at-home.com has a 12-month low of €88.00 ($108.64) and a 12-month high of €150.30 ($185.56). The stock has a market cap of $655.83 and a P/E ratio of 20.44.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. The company operates through Sports Betting and eGaming segments. It provides sports betting, poker, casino games, and virtual sports through Internet. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

