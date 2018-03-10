Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on London Stock Exchange Group (LSE)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 4,690 ($64.80) price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on LSE. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,955 ($54.64) price objective (down from GBX 3,955 ($54.64)) on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($57.34) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,050 ($55.95) price objective on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($55.26) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,186.19 ($57.84).
London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSE) traded up GBX 15 ($0.21) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,936 ($54.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,650.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,578.18. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,995 ($41.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,114 ($56.84).
London Stock Exchange Group plc is a diversified global financial markets infrastructure business that operates with an Open Access model. The Company is organized into operating units based on its service lines and has six segments: Capital Markets, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Post Trade Services-LCH, Information Services, Technology Services and Other.
