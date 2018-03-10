Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (BNR) a €57.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €57.00 ($70.37) price target from Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BNR. Commerzbank set a €48.00 ($59.26) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($69.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.49 ($67.27) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($61.73) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($70.37) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €57.55 ($71.05).

Shares of Brenntag (BNR) opened at €52.40 ($64.69) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($53.16) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($69.44). The firm has a market cap of $8,360.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, provides distribution solutions for industrial and specialty chemicals worldwide. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

