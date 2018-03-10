Beiersdorf (BEI) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €96.00 ($118.52) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($150.62) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($127.16) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($114.81) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($98.77) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €95.38 ($117.75).

Shares of Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) opened at €89.78 ($110.84) on Tuesday. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €84.08 ($103.80) and a 52 week high of €102.00 ($125.93). The company has a market capitalization of $22,620.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and tesa Business. The Consumer Business segment offers skin and body care products. The tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

