BBVA Banco Frances (BFR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BBVA Banco Frances from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised BBVA Banco Frances from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Santander lowered BBVA Banco Frances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised BBVA Banco Frances from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. BBVA Banco Frances has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Frances SA (the Bank) is a provider of financial services to large corporations, small and medium-size companies (SMEs), as well as individual customers. The Bank is focused on the financial sector, through its activities related to banking/financial, pension fund manager and insurance. The Bank has all its operations, property and customers located in Argentina.

