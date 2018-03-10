BB&T Corp Sells 20,050 Shares of McDonald's Co. (MCD)

BB&T Corp cut its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 20,050 shares during the quarter. McDonald's accounts for 0.8% of BB&T Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BB&T Corp’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $41,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 219.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 75.0% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Co. ( MCD ) opened at $157.24 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $127.35 and a 52 week high of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $127,190.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $191.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald's from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.08.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

