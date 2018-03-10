Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Receives $29.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Basic Energy Services (NYSE BAS) traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.66. 494,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.34, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.66. Basic Energy Services has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $235.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.46 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. research analysts forecast that Basic Energy Services will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Basic Energy Services news, VP Eric Lannen sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $60,870.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at $956,708.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,009,585 shares of company stock worth $24,284,062. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAS. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 604,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 484,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 464,691 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 356,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,000,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,716 shares during the last quarter.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

