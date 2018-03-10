Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 172.78% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “BRFH announced that it signed a national foodservice account with 1,000 locations. The rollout is expected to begin in April 2018 and BRFH projects incremental annual revenue of $4M. By achieving this milestone, BRFH gained access to $2.46M of the convertible debt financing announced on February 24, 2018.””

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Barfresh Food Group ( BRFH ) opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.43.

In other Barfresh Food Group news, major shareholder Ibex Investors Llc sold 491,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $280,315.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/barfresh-food-group-brfh-earns-buy-rating-from-maxim-group.html.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of ready to blend frozen beverages. The Company’s portfolio of products includes smoothies, shakes and frappes. All of the Company’s products are portion controlled beverage ingredient packs, suitable for smoothies, shakes and frappes that can also be utilized for cocktails and mocktails.

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.