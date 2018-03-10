Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Director Purchases $189,085.00 in Stock

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Director Scott G. Toothaker acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $189,085.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN BHB) opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.79. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $33.41.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 35.35%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,734,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,309,000 after buying an additional 35,079 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 493,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,476,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 19.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 44,622 shares in the last quarter.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s operating subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust (the Bank), is a community bank, which offers a range of deposit, loan and related banking products, as well as brokerage services provided through a third-party brokerage arrangement. In addition, the Company offers trust and investment management services through its second tier subsidiary, Bar Harbor Trust Services, a Maine chartered non-depository trust company.

