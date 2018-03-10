Baozun (BZUN) Rating Increased to Hold at Vetr

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $44.02 price target on the technology company’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2,620.00 and a PE ratio of 85.50. Baozun has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $48.94.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Baozun by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc is a brand e-commerce solutions company. The Company is engaged in providing end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including the sales of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing and order fulfillment.

