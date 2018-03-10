Baozun (BZUN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Vetr

Vetr lowered shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $41.88 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Baozun from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.78.

Baozun (BZUN) opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. Baozun has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,620.00 and a PE ratio of 85.50.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Baozun had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 18.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 11.3% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 43.4% during the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc is a brand e-commerce solutions company. The Company is engaged in providing end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including the sales of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing and order fulfillment.

