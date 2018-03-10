Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $49.07 Million Position in Sothebys (BID)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 103.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 950,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sothebys were worth $49,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Sothebys by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 657,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,306,000 after purchasing an additional 120,655 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sothebys by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 344,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 62,185 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sothebys by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sothebys by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,709,000 after purchasing an additional 466,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sothebys by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70,359 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sothebys news, Director Olivier Reza sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $3,356,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Delaney sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $94,163.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) opened at $53.00 on Friday. Sothebys has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2,780.00, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Sothebys had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $315.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Sothebys will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby’s is a global art business company. The Company is engaged in offering its clients opportunities to connect with and transact in a range of objects. The Company offers a range of art-related services, including the brokerage of private art sales, private jewelry sales through Sotheby’s Diamonds, private selling exhibitions at its galleries, art-related financing, and art advisory services, as well as retail wine locations in New York and Hong Kong.

