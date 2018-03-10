Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.1542803379902 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB ) opened at $46.90 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $2,560.00 and a PE ratio of 17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.41 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the Bank) provides banking services and wealth management services. The Bank’s geographic segments include Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, where its banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, where it offers specialized financial services.

