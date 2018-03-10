Bank of America Lowers Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Price Target to $16.00

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) had its price target reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $16.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNH. B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The company has a market cap of $3,810.00, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $278.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 210,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 503,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants (MOBs), and all other, including certain properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members.

