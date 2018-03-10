Bank of America Increases CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Price Target to $40.00

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price objective on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) opened at $34.10 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

In other news, insider Rachel Humphrey sold 16,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick W. Gluck sold 16,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $485,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,626 shares of company stock worth $3,709,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 16,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.

