Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 995,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,896,903 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.9% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,494,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,047,853,000 after buying an additional 9,117,007 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 63,635,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,792,000 after buying an additional 1,079,788 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,176,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,863,000 after buying an additional 379,854 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 27.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,136,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,762,000 after buying an additional 9,612,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,159,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,645,000 after buying an additional 4,801,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America to $34.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.89 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

Bank of America Corp ( NYSE:BAC ) opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329,846.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

