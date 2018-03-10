Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stake in SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,145 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $20,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 51,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,522,000 after purchasing an additional 129,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,607,000 after purchasing an additional 167,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $117.00 target price on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

SL Green Realty Corp ( NYSE SLG ) opened at $99.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9,670.00, a P/E ratio of 113.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $89.46 and a 1 year high of $110.16.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director John S. Levy sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $619,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,201.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Holliday purchased 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $198,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,400 shares of company stock worth $17,038,862. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stake in SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/bamco-inc-ny-increases-stake-in-sl-green-realty-corp-slg.html.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.